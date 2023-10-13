ST. LOUIS — Tonight’s Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink street-legal drag racing and drifting event has been postponed to Saturday evening (Oct. 14) due to weather conditions.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday following the completion of our Super Saturday event. Midnight Madness will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at 12 a.m.

All Midnight Madness racers and spectators are directed to enter vis 700 Raceway Blvd. (speedway’s main entrance) due to other events on property tomorrow.

