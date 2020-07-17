EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is excited to announce they have helped over 1,000 animals so far in 2020: 525 animals have found their forever homes through adoptions, 200 cats have been served through the TNR program, and 366 dogs and cats have been served through low-cost public surgeries. MEHS will be hosting a Drive-Thru Vaccine & Microchip Clinic from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at 510 W Monroe St. in Highland.

According to MEHS Executive Director, Anne Schmidt, "MEHS is thrilled that, even amidst COVID-19 and the changes we've had to make, we have been able to help over 1,000 animals so far this year. This week MEHS reopened to the public by appointment, and we are excited to find our new normal and help even more animals in the Metro East."

To ensure the safety of the public and staff, a face mask or covering is required at the drive-thru clinic. Owners and pets must remain in their vehicle unless instructed otherwise. Pricing information for the clinic is listed below:

Rabies: $15

Bordatella: $10

Distemper: $10

Microchip: $15

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Registration Fee

$10 for spayed/neutered

$30 for non-altered

If you have any questions, please email info@mehs.org or call 618-656-4405. To learn more about Metro East Humane Society and the programs and services offered, visit www.mehs.org.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 525 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

More like this:

Related Video: