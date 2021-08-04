GRANITE CITY - With the first round of spending of the American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) funding, Mayor Mike Parkinson and the Granite City Council approved approximately $6.8 million for storm water prevention projects and to address cybersecurity in the City.

“The use of these funds for storm water is a once in a life time chance to improve the quality of life for residents, protect businesses and raise property values. The entire community will benefit from these projects and my goal is for Granite to never flood again.” Mayor Mike Parkinson.

The approved storm sewer related improvements are shovel ready projects determined by historical data and identified in the 1960 Granite City Storm Water Relief Improvements study and flooding as a result of the devastating 2019 flood.

Remaining ARP funding is currently being programmed to invest in strengthening our neighborhoods, rebuild our small business economy and establish communication channels for better notification and engagement with the community during emergencies.

The ARP funding is restricted funding from the Federal Government that can only be used as allowed in the guidance from the US Treasury. The City will receive $16.8 million in ARP funding by Summer 2022 and required to obligate the money by December 2024 with all money to be spent by December 2026.

For more information on the proposed projects, ARP Funding, economic development and the Mayor’s vision for the community, please attend the final event of the Mayor’s Listening Series on Monday, August 16th at 6pm at the Granite City Cinema located at 1243 Niedringhaus. The event will also be live streamed via the Facebook page City of Granite City, IL.

For more information, please contact Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director, via email at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov.

