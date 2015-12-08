JERSEYVILLE - Matthew E. Brown was given a sentence of no less than 30 years in prison for a Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault charge in Jersey County, which has a recommended sentence of 6 to 60 years.

Brown was given the sentence by a judge on Monday afternoon in Jersey County.

The charge read that on or about 2009 through Feb. 26, 2015, in Jersey County Matthew E. Brown committed the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a child, in that said defendant who was 17 years of age or older, committed an act of sexual penetration with Jane Doe, a minor, who was under 13 years of age (from approximately the age 6 years to 12 years of age)…

“I was very happy with the sentence today of Mr. Brown,” Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said. “He will serve at least 85 percent of that sentence of 30 years and have a mandatory supervised released of parole.”

A statement for the victim was read at the impact part of the sentencing, and Goetten said it was very moving and he was extremely proud of the person for coming up.

“It was a good opportunity for the victim to express how she felt about what happened,” Goetten said. “I am very proud of her for coming up. The person is a very strong individual.”

Goetten continued and said, “I have very little to say about this case because this defendant quite frankly doesn’t deserve the thought it would take to put into it. Matthew Brown is a monster. He repeatedly and systematically raped a child for a period of six years.

“I would rather comment on the strength of the victim in this case who has the heart of a lion. I have seldom met a happier, more well adjusted kid. To have gone through the things this child has endured and still manage to get straight A’s in school and wear a smile on her face is something to see. This young person has a very bright future ahead and I truly hope she leaves that terrible period of time in the past and become the person we all know she is capable of being.”

