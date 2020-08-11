ALTON - Mac Lenhardt, owner of Macs Time Out Lounge, was visible and busy Tuesday with prep work on a 2,500-square-foot addition to his popular business in Downtown Alton. Mac said work is going on in stages for the new addition, which will be a beer garden expansion.

Mac estimated that area will probably open by the next Kentucky Derby. He added that with COVID-19 Pandemic, it has been a difficult year for pubs/restaurants and he is optimistic that next year will be much better.

The concrete being poured is for the floor of the expansion next to the present Mac's.

"I have had my eye on that area for 25 years," Mac said of the building next to his location.

Mac said he will take what has been an eyesore in that next-door area and turn it into something special by the time all the renovation is done. He added without the flood last year in Alton and COVID-19 Pandemic this year, the expansion would have been completed.

