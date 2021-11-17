GRAFTON - It’s that time of year! The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton is gearing up for the Grand Re-Opening of their ice-skating rink on Saturday, November 20th. Each November The Boatworks is transformed into a Winter Wonderland offering ice skating, s’mores tables, and a full menu and bar, that is sure to entertain adults and kids alike.

The rink will be open Friday, Saturday, & Sunday through February 27, 2022, with extended hours during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Special events this year include a visit from Santa and a New Year’s Eve party.

Party packages are available and include skating for fifteen guests, pizza, soda, and s’mores in a heated party tent. Private rink rentals are also available during non-business hours.

To book your event, please contact The Loading Dock at 618.556.7951 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio will remain open throughout the season to enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Rates:

All Day Skate Pass: $10.50

Skate Rental: $5

Hours:

Open weekends November 20, 2021 – February 27, 2022

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Holiday Hours:

Open DAILY 12 pm-8 pm November 24th- 28th & December 24th - January 4th.

Open 12pm-5pm Christmas Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

The Loading Dock is known as a top St. Louis entertainment destination featuring stunning river views, outdoor dining, live music, monthly flea markets, overnight accommodations, and seasonal ice skating in scenic Grafton, Illinois.

For more information regarding The Loading Dock, please contact Kasey DeMond at 618.556.7951 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

