Law Enforcement Engages In Apparent Major Investigation At Broadway And Cherry In Alton
ALTON - Multiple law enforcement has been at Broadway and Cherry Streets in Alton for a large-scale investigation through Friday morning, March 29, 2024. A large number of officers were at the scene.
Law enforcement has positioned crime scene tape around the entire area, that contains the business - Studio 420 - a liquor store, an old car lot, and a warehouse. Law enforcement was visible going in and out of the Studio 420 business at 1104 E. Broadway - a smoke shop/head shop.
Riverbender.com will release information about the police investigation as soon as it becomes available.
