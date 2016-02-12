 

EDWARDSVILLE - Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. was selected as construction manager for the 11 South Project, a $10 million professional office building in Columbia, IL.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The five-story, 59,365-square-foot project will be situated on the bluffs and have views of the Mississippi River, Jefferson Barracks Bridge and downtown St. Louis.

Quadrant Design Architects and Planners is the architect; BRiC Partnership LLC is the MEP engineer; Millennia Professional Services is the civil engineer; and Kreher Engineering Inc. will serve as structural engineer.

More like this:

Mar 7, 2024 - Dump Truck Crashes Into Gas Pumps, Causes Damage

Apr 2, 2024 - IDOT, ISP: ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’

Apr 3, 2024 - Helmkamp Construction Welcomes Austin Cichon as New Director for Safety Leadership  

Apr 2, 2024 - More Details Released: MCT Yellowhammer Trail Aims to Reduce Vehicle Use, Improve Air Quality

Mar 17, 2024 - This St. Patrick’s Day, Don’t Press Your Luck, Designate A Sober Driver and Buckle Up

 