HIGHLAND - Korte & Luitjohan (K&L) announces the completion of the new Student Success Center at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois. The new Student Success Center shares 10,000-square-feet of renovated space along with a 17,000-square foot addition with administrative offices and meeting spaces.

This LEED Silver certified building will save the college money in operating costs while making a positive impact on the environment. Students and staff will enjoy the convenience of centrally located services, and a modern, comfortable and collaborative space.

Korte & Luitjohan (K&L) is a design-build, construction management, and general contracting firm based in Highland, Illinois.

Bringing good old-fashioned values and work ethic to every project, K&L utilizes our broad experience and skilled management to deliver first class building projects to our clients. For more information, please visit K&L’s website at www.korteluitjohan.com. At Korte & Luitjohan, we are “BUILDING A HIGHER STANDARD.”

