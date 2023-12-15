Overhead photos of crash on I-255 just after Roxana exit on Friday morning. (Photos by 618 Drone Service)

MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police Troop issued information late Friday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2023, about a crash at 11:28 a.m. earlier in the day on Interstate 255 southbound, just south of the Roxana exit (milepost 5) in Madison County.

ISP had this preliminary synopsis of the crash:

"ISP Troop 8 responded to the above location for the report of a single-unit, rollover crash. The driver of a truck-tractor semi-trailer (TTST) swerved to avoid a vehicle that cut them off and lost control, causing the TTST to roll over into the fence line.

"The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries."

ISP said there is no additional information to share at this time.


Photos are by 618 Drone Service.

