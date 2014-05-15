FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL., May 15, 2014 . . . IMPACT Strategies has begun constructing a new state-of-the-art dealership for Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of Wood River. The facility, which broke ground on May 7, is scheduled to open at 1870 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River, Ill. in September 2014. It will replace the existing Chevrolet location at 1401 Vaughn Road in Wood River.

The 33,000-square-foot dealership will be a new prototype Chevy dealership on an 11-acre site. It will be a pre-engineered metal building frame with some masonry, aluminum composite metal panels, metal wall panels and storefront system on the outside. The dealership will have approximately 20 service bays and a detached car wash/detail shop. EWR Associates, Inc., is the architect.

IMPACT Strategies has worked with this client on other projects over the years. In 2011, IMPACT renovated the Jack Schmitt Chevrolet dealership in O’Fallon, Ill., and in 2004 it constructed the Jack’s Premium Car Wash and Quick Lube in O’Fallon, lll.

Tom Gerke, Executive Manager of the Chevrolet dealership, commented, “Once again we are excited to partner with IMPACT Strategies on our new building in Wood River, Illinois. The new Chevrolet store will be the most technologically advanced and energy efficient dealership facility in the St. Louis/Metro East area.

IMPACT Strategies’ team has worked hard to make sure we have maximized our space efficiencies along with minimizing building cost. We simply can’t wait to occupy the new dealership.”

