FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies recently broke ground on the new Local 562 Plumbers & Pipefitters Training Facility that will serve generations to come as well as the current 4,500 members and 400 apprentices.

Located in Earth City, MO, on a five-acre lot adjacent to their headquarters, this two-story, 79,000 square-foot facility will have energy efficient electrical and lighting systems, a water efficient plumbing system, and technologically advanced HVAC and dust collection systems. In addition to the 50 welding booths and several technology-equipped classrooms for continued education, there will be an auditorium style lecture hall, office and conference areas, and fabrication and assembly areas with an overhead crane.

The exterior will be constructed of structural steel, 32-foot and 34-foot tilt-up concrete walls, and masonry. There will also be an exterior gas storage shelter and metal recycling storage.

“We look forward to partnering with IMPACT Strategies to build our new Training Facility. They bring plenty of experience and value to the project.” John O’Mara, Local 562 Business Manager stated during the ground breaking.

IMPACT Strategies is working with Ahal Pre-Construction Services, architects from M+H Architects, and civil engineers from Cole & Associates on this project. This facility is set to be completed in early 2020.

IMPACT Strategies provides client-focused construction management, design/build, and general contracting services. The firm offers a full continuum of innovative design/build service capabilities including proven construction management processes and site development. IMPACT Strategies serves a regional and national client base in the Healthcare, Senior Living, Multifamily, Office, Retail, and Warehouse/Distribution markets.

To learn more visit BuildwithIMPACT.com or call 618-394-8400 or 314-646-8400.

