IL Youth Turkey Hunters Set New Harvest Record
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020.
The dates for this year’s season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.
The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year’s harvest, were taken on public land.
The following table shows youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county with numbers from 2024 and 2023.
County
2024
2023
ADAMS
49
37
ALEXANDER
23
27
BOND
18
14
BOONE
4
2
BROWN
35
14
BUREAU
14
10
CALHOUN
26
22
CARROLL
8
5
CASS
19
17
CHAMPAIGN
3
3
CHRISTIAN
6
10
CLARK
32
14
CLAY
49
35
CLINTON
30
9
COLES
7
3
CRAWFORD
31
12
CUMBERLAND
15
13
DEKALB
1
0
DEWITT
2
2
EDGAR
8
8
EDWARDS
15
13
EFFINGHAM
34
10
FAYETTE
66
26
FORD
2
1
FRANKLIN
36
34
FULTON
24
14
GALLATIN/HARDIN
44
33
GREENE
29
13
GRUNDY
6
5
HAMILTON
46
36
HANCOCK
28
19
HENDERSON
13
9
HENRY
10
10
IROQUOIS
4
1
JACKSON
42
24
JASPER
42
11
JEFFERSON
63
52
JERSEY
25
15
JO DAVIESS
27
18
JOHNSON
27
23
KANKAKEE
4
2
KENDALL
0
0
KNOX
14
7
LAKE
0
1
LASALLE
1
0
LAWRENCE
9
8
LEE
8
12
LIVINGSTON
4
3
LOGAN
4
3
MACON
7
2
MACOUPIN
46
28
MADISON
35
21
MARION
62
46
MARSHALL/PUTNAM
11
11
MASON
15
10
MASSAC
22
15
MCDONOUGH
3
4
MCHENRY
11
5
MCLEAN
5
3
MENARD
14
8
MERCER
13
8
MONROE
25
6
MONTGOMERY
27
15
MORGAN
7
4
MOULTRIE
5
2
OGLE
18
13
PEORIA
12
7
PERRY
43
23
PIATT
2
2
PIKE
54
39
POPE
27
25
PULASKI
23
14
RANDOLPH
71
48
RICHLAND
16
11
ROCK ISLAND
9
11
SALINE
26
15
SANGAMON
13
5
SCHUYLER
22
19
SCOTT
8
2
SHELBY
23
17
ST CLAIR
38
26
STARK
1
1
STEPHENSON
18
16
TAZEWELL
10
2
UNION
33
26
VERMILION
17
5
WABASH
5
5
WARREN
5
0
WASHINGTON
20
11
WAYNE
41
24
WHITE
41
25
WHITESIDE
15
9
WILL
3
5
WILLIAMSON
46
18
WINNEBAGO
18
13
WOODFORD
13
12
Total
2,006
1,297
