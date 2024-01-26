ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation and multiple city street crews are advising the public that maintenance crews are out in force at this point patrolling and repairing potholes on state highways and interstates across the state, requiring drivers to slow down, use caution and move over for workers.

Non-emergency patching operations usually take place during nonpeak travel periods and often require temporary lane closures. Recent heavy snow, rains and freezing temperatures have caused an increase in potholes throughout the state. Potholes typically are caused by water getting into or underneath the pavement. During freeze and thaw periods, the moisture causes the asphalt or concrete to shift, buckle or break. When vehicles drive over these weakened areas, they leave those dreaded potholes.

Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons said his group has made the potholes around Alton a main priority at this point. The recent "freezing effect" and now the mild temperatures has made matters worst for the region's pothole issues.

"The City of Alton Public Works Department will have patch crews out to attend to these areas as soon as possible," he said. "Please be patient as crews are addressing the potholes situation as efficiently as we can. This is a big priority for us."

“Potholes unfortunately can be anticipated to form as a result of the weather patterns at this time of year,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We will be doing our best to make repairs as they develop, but we ask for your cooperation as well to ensure everyone’s safety. Pothole patching operations are work zones. Please be on alert for the orange IDOT trucks, reducing your speed and moving over so they have room to work.”

A pothole is a depression in a road surface, usually asphalt pavement where traffic has removed broken pieces of pavement. It is usually the result of water in the underlying soil structure and traffic passing over the affected area.

Water expands inside of the pavement as it freezes, creating a weak area. A pothole begins to form when cars drive over this weak patch, or when freeze-thaw cycles extend the damage. Salt can make the problem worse because it keeps water in liquid form at a lower temperature.

IDOT said motorists can expect brief lane closures as required and should allow extra time for trips through areas where patching is taking place. At all times, drivers are urged to pay close attention for flaggers and signs, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. If you encounter maintenance vehicles and workers, slow down, move over and give them space – it’s the law.

IDOT, the City of Alton and other cities around the region are committed to patching potholes as quickly as possible. It’s a continuing operation – anytime IDOT maintenance staff are not plowing snow or treating roads at this time of year, they can be found monitoring pavement conditions and repairing potholes.

To report a pothole on a state highway or interstate, call 1-800-452-IDOT(4368).

Is there a pothole in your neighborhood? Send us a photo at news@riverbender.com or share it in the comments below this story on our Facebook page for it to be entered into a vote to determine the Alton community's #1 pothole that needs to be fixed first!

