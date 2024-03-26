BETHALTO - Avery Huddleston is a top-notch athlete for Civic Memorial High School.

She was a mainstay on the CM girls basketball squad and will be one of their leaders in the 2024-2025 season. She is also a varsity soccer captain as a forward/mid-fielder.

Avery is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Civic Memorial Female Athlete of the Month.

“She was a starter and one of our top defensive players,” CM Head Coach Mike Arbuthnot said, reflecting on 2023-2024. “She was one of our main ball handlers and has a nice shot.”

Avery netted two three-pointers in games against Jersey and Teutopolis, so she indeed does have a great outside shot. She also was a leader for CM in steals and was top-notch on defense. Often, she was a leader on fast breaks for the squad with her quickness.

Arbuthnot expects Avery to continue to develop and become an even better player as she heads into the 2024-2025 campaign.

Again congrats to Avery on her honor as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

