Huddleston Is Top-Notch Athlete For CM, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month
BETHALTO - Avery Huddleston is a top-notch athlete for Civic Memorial High School.
She was a mainstay on the CM girls basketball squad and will be one of their leaders in the 2024-2025 season. She is also a varsity soccer captain as a forward/mid-fielder.
Avery is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Civic Memorial Female Athlete of the Month.
“She was a starter and one of our top defensive players,” CM Head Coach Mike Arbuthnot said, reflecting on 2023-2024. “She was one of our main ball handlers and has a nice shot.”
Avery netted two three-pointers in games against Jersey and Teutopolis, so she indeed does have a great outside shot. She also was a leader for CM in steals and was top-notch on defense. Often, she was a leader on fast breaks for the squad with her quickness.
Arbuthnot expects Avery to continue to develop and become an even better player as she heads into the 2024-2025 campaign.
Again congrats to Avery on her honor as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.
