Senior Services Plus (Kirkwood, MO) will be hosting an “Open Interview Day.” Senior Services Plus is the “Leader In Aging” and has been provided programs and services for older adults since 1973 in Madison (IL), St. Clair (IL), and St. Louis (MO) Counties.

The “Open Interview Day” will be used to fill Home Care Aide positions (Part-Time) to help service SSP clients in St. Louis City and County. Please bring resume, cover letter, and references in order to be considered for the positions.

The “Open Interview Day” will be held at Senior Services Plus located at 10807 #4 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri 63122.

On Wednesday July 29, 2015 and August 5, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Senior Services Plus is growing drastically in the St. Louis area and is in need of Home Care Aides immediately to accommodate the growing number of clients.

Theresa Collins, Associate Executive Director, Senior Services Plus. 618-465-3298 ext. 128, tcollins@seniorservicesplus.org.

