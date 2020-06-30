Get The Latest News!

ALTON - J.F. Electric was visible at work high in the air late last week after lightning struck a static line on top of a pole near Argosy in Downtown Alton.

The static line came loose and JF Electric inspected the area and reattached the static wire. The business was contracted by Ameren Illinois for the job.

Because of the static line, there were no power outages in the area.

Brian Bretsch of Ameren Illinois said the purpose of a static wire is to absorb lightning strikes.

Bretsch continued and said static lines are designed to redirect lightning away from the lower power-conducting lines to avoid induced power buildup and possible damage. The static line connects to a grounding conductor. Slightly below the primary line is a step-down transformer.

