ALTON - The Boys and Girls Club of Alton received some facility upgrades to their new location on Amelia Street in Alton, courtesy of the team at Helmkamp Construction.

After an exciting year of moving to the new location and the community efforts involved to create a fun, bright and positive environment for the children of Alton, there was still work to be done. Helmkamp opted to donate labor and materials based on the specific facility needs of the club. Most importantly noted from the Boys and Girls Club’s Executive Director, Al Womack, Jr., was the need for large window light kits for all the program doors. This was a safety and visibility upgrade needed so club staff could better see the children, both from inside and outside of program rooms.

Womack commented, “We appreciate Helmkamp Construction's generosity in covering the material and labor cost associated with completing a few projects in our new facility. We are particularly excited to have the new windows installed in the doors of program rooms. The installation of the windows will increase safety in our facility. Thanks for investing in our youth."

The project consisted of nineteen 24” x 24” tempered safety glass light kits for program doors, 200 square feet of laminate flooring for two personnel offices, 500 linear feet of wall base and a 3-person crew with 142 hours of time dedicated to the facility upgrades.

Eric Shumake, Project Management Intern at Helmkamp, oversaw the project for the Boys and Girls Club under the guidance of Helmkamp’s Owner and President, Rob Johnes. Shumake said, “Working with Al and his team to ensure a safe atmosphere for children through upgrades to their facility has been an absolute pleasure.”

Residents in the community can help the club by purchasing a 2019 BGCA Calendar. 100% of the proceeds from the calendar sales will be used to start the club’s after-school meal and snack fund. Calendars are $20 each and are available for purchase at the Boys and Girls Club as well as several local businesses. Call 462-6249 for more details.

About Helmkamp

Helmkamp is a relationship-based general contractor, based in East Alton, IL, working exclusively for private, professional, repeat buyers of construction, primarily in the industrial, power, manufacturing, healthcare, higher education, and pharmaceutical industries. Helmkamp provides self-performed general contracting services, including civil, millwright, concrete, carpentry, structural steel, and excavations.

Helmkamp’s primary focus is in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets, but have completed projects in 20 states over the last 5 years. Helmkamp employs 150 people and has an average annual volume of $40 million. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

