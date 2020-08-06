ALTON - Gordon Moore Park renovations appear right on track, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic. The most recent phase of the renovations has been the revitalization of the Gordon Moore Park turf soccer fields. The park has two new turf surfaces in fields three and four. Field three is combination soccer and football multi-use field for local youth and field four is a tournament-size soccer field on which IHSA-sanctioned play can occur.

Pedestrian access pads are also being installed at the Gordon Moore Park. The entrance to Gordon Moore Park is coming along “quite nicely,” Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. “We have had some delays with IDOT approvals of materials related to traffic control lights, but overall, it is going quite well.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the park additions will make this already premier area sports park even more appealing.

The Parks Department partnered with Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee to raise the funds for the new concession stands and all-inclusive playground area. Walker said it is especially wonderful to have the all-inclusive area. The work at the park has occurred with the help of a CMAQ Grant for which the city is receiving $900,000 to widen and improve the entrance to the park.

“The artificial turf enables us to save on field maintenance expenses and many man-hours that would be spent treating, mowing and planting fields,” Michael Haynes, Alton Director of Parks and Recreation, said.

The park field renovations, concession stand, entrance, and all should be a huge plus for sporting outings in the region, Mayor Walker said.

