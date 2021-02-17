



EAST ALTON - The Hard family suffered a tragic loss on when Tracy died at 12:25 p.m. after a courageous fight. Tracy, the mother of two, had a medical emergency at East Alton Elementary School and was saved with CPR, but eventually her life was lost. She donated her corneas, heart valves and tissue after death.

Tracy was picking up her nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son at the time of her medical emergency. Her husband, Mike, lost his world, his best friend, his rock, soul mate but most of all, the mother to his children.

Tracy was a daughter, sister, best friend, wife, grandma, stepmother, but most of all a mother to two beautiful children Mikayla (9) & Sebastian (6). This GoFundMe is to help Mike, MiKayla, and Sebastian get through the hurdles that will be thrown at them during this difficult time.

The Hard family gave credit to the school nurse, East Alton Police Department, especially Sergeant Mike McCormick, East Alton Fire Department, and Wood River Fire Department for their work on Wednesday, February 10. The family said that if they did not start CPR when they did, she wouldn’t have made it this long and wouldn't have been surrounded by family at the time of her death.



Tracy Hard's obituary is below:

https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/tracy-a-hard-east-alton-obituary-19310.cfm

You can donate below to the GoFundMe account below:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/2a5in31ctc?member=8724044&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

