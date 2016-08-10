Report to the Board of Education Addressing the Long-Term Financial Stability of District 7

Historical Perspective:

As has been the case for the past seven years, the District continues to face significant budget challenges due to the following:

Declining revenue from the State due to continued proration of State funding in Transportation, Special Education, and General State Aid

Stagnation of EAV (property tax revenues)

Increases in employee salary and benefits

Personnel needed to maintain class size

As a result, District 7 was placed on the State’s Financial Watch List in 2009, a designation that remains today.

