Focus on Finance: Addressing the long-term financial stability of District 7
Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Superintendent of Edwardsville Community School District 7
August 10, 2016 10:03 AM August 11, 2016 10:48 AM
Report to the Board of Education Addressing the Long-Term Financial Stability of District 7
Historical Perspective:
As has been the case for the past seven years, the District continues to face significant budget challenges due to the following:
- Declining revenue from the State due to continued proration of State funding in Transportation, Special Education, and General State Aid
- Stagnation of EAV (property tax revenues)
- Increases in employee salary and benefits
- Personnel needed to maintain class size
As a result, District 7 was placed on the State’s Financial Watch List in 2009, a designation that remains today.
