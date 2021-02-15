Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - An outbuilding with R.P. Lumber in Edwardsville encountered major damage and collapsed Monday afternoon during the winter storm that engulfed the region.

Several departments assisted Edwardsville Fire Department in the battle of the blaze.

The different departments visible were Glen Carbon, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Wood River, Troy, and Maryville.

Power in portions of businesses in Downtown Edwardsville and neighborhoods around R.P. Lumber are without power.

