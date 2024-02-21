Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further! From trivia nights to eagle watching and fish fries to painting fundraisers, the diverse range of upcoming events promises something exciting for everyone in the community. For a complete list of these engaging activities and more, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ and plan your next adventure today.

Featured

Alton Little Theater Presents: THE FOUR POSTER - The Alton Little Theater is excited to present "The Four Poster," a poignant play that spans 35 years in the life of a married couple. The play originally starred Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy and takes place from their wedding night in 1890 to the day they leave their longtime home. Witness their joys, struggles, and the changes in their lives, all in the presence of their old fourposter bed. This touching narrative captures the essence of marriage and is not to be missed.

BuzzTones: Buzzin' the VFW! - The BuzzTones are ready to fill your night with music at the VFW Post 1308 in Alton. On February 23rd, from 7-11 PM, gather your friends and family for a fun-filled evening. You can enjoy the coldest drinks in town, get your groove on the dance floor, and savor the atmosphere that only the BuzzTones can provide.

Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent - Seafood enthusiasts can rejoice with the Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent event at the Alton VFW Post 1308. From February 16th through March 22nd, you can savor a dinner complete with two sides for just $12. Available from 5 to 7 p.m., it's a great way to indulge during the Lent season. Don't forget to check out Alton VFW Post 1308 on Facebook for more information.

Sips & Strings - Experience an evening of elegance and music at the Jacoby Arts Center's second annual Sips & Strings event. Enjoy an assortment of fine wines provided by Doerner Distributing, paired perfectly with the harmonious sounds of a live string quartet. Along with the wine, snacks, soda, and water will be provided courtesy of Nosh House. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 or at the door for $30.

Annual Pasta Dinner - Food lovers are invited to the Wood River Moose for the Annual Pasta Dinner event. Treat your taste buds to a delicious pasta meal complete with breadsticks, salad, and dessert. Bella Milano is catering the event, and you'll be serenaded by the lovely tunes from Lexy Dona. Scheduled for February 25th, the dinner service runs from 4 pm to 7 pm. With last year's event being a sell-out, it's wise to reserve your spot by purchasing a ticket in advance at www.hoperescues.org. Both dine-in and carry-out options are available, with adults priced at $25.00 and children under 16 at $10.00.

Fish Frys

Riverbender.com has created the Ultimate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

Events on Feb. 23, 2024

Are you ready for a night of fun and challenging questions? Don't miss Trivia Night happening at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL.

Witness the majestic beauty of the bald eagle at the Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, IL. It's a fascinating experience you wouldn't want to miss!

Motorcycle enthusiasts, rev your engines and head over to Ted's Used Bike Blowout & Sidewalk Sale at Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton, IL, for a weekend of great deals and freebies.

Photography & History lovers, immerse yourself in the powerful images captured by Robert J. Ellison at the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition hosted by Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL.

For more owl-themed fun, sign up for the Kids Night Out: Hoot, Hoot, Hooray! at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL.

Show off your talent or just enjoy the performances at Open Mic Night at Maeva's in Alton, IL. It's a night of music, comedy, and more!

Support a great cause and enjoy a night of clever questions and entertainment at Trivia With A Twist hosted by Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River, IL.

Unleash your inner artist at Springtime Gnome, Acrylic Painting hosted at Dj's Pub & Grill in Jerseyville, IL, where you can paint a seasonal masterpiece.

Join the ladies at The Bridge Church in Alton, IL, for an empowering weekend at IF:2024, where women come together to grow in faith and community.

Get ready to dance the night away with Lady Luck at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, as they play your favorite party songs on the patio.

Experience the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast performed by Roxana High School Thespian Troupe #556 in Roxana, IL.

Support the Pound Pets Rescue with a fun evening at Painting Fundraiser for Pound Pets Rescue at Manhattan's Coffee & Social House in Granite City, IL.

Catch the amazing performance of The Monochromes LIVE @ THE MILL in Granite City, IL, and enjoy the music of The Black Keys and Jack White.

Join the energetic crowd at the Conservatory in Alton, IL, for a night of live music with Blush w/ 86 Red, Meremott & Revelations.

Enjoy an evening of live music as Borderline LIVE @ Fast Eddie's takes the stage at the famous heated patio in Alton, IL.

Get your dose of laughs at Live ComedySportz Match - a family-friendly improv show at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO.

Events on Feb. 24, 2024

Business professionals looking to elevate their success won't want to miss the Bawse Brunch Masterclass at River Bend Arena in Godfrey, IL, an event designed to empower and educate on Feb. 24, 2024.

Support Camp Hugh for the 2024 season by joining the breakfast fundraiser at Friendship General Baptist Church in East Alton, IL. The event, titled Biscuits and Gravy, Pancakes, Sausage Fundraiser!, promises a hearty meal on Feb. 24, 2024.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, you're invited to a rejuvenating YOGA class at Radiance Yoga & Wellness in Alton, IL, on Feb. 24, 2024.

Explore the wintery landscapes of The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, with an exclusive The Nature Institute Hike on Feb. 24, 2024, where trails are opened up for a special naturalist-led experience.

For those intrigued by the majestic American Bald eagles, don't miss the Alton Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, a guided adventure to the best eagle-watching spots around Alton on Feb. 24, 2024.

Indulge in a delightful afternoon at the February Tea Time hosted by the Jersey County Historical Society in Jerseyville, IL, featuring a variety of teas and delicious treats on Feb. 24, 2024.

On Feb. 24, 2024, families are invited to the Wood River Public Library in Wood River, IL, for a day of creativity at the Lego Family Build Day, where everyone can build and showcase their Lego masterpieces.

Gather your friends for an entertaining night out at the Hearts All-In Casino Night at The Ink House in Edwardsville, IL, supporting the Junior Service Club's initiatives on Feb. 24, 2024.

Join the fundraising fun at Granite City Moose 272 in Granite City, IL, for a Chicken & Beer Dance- 6 Mile Fundraiser with delicious food and lively auctions on Feb. 24, 2024.

Support a great cause while enjoying live entertainment at the Owl's Club in Alton, IL, during the Chicken and Beer Dance Supporting Renee's Rescue Sanctuary on Feb. 24, 2024.

The 2024 Litchfield Ducks Unlimited event at the Litchfield Community Center in Litchfield, IL, promises a night of prime rib dinner and exciting raffles on Feb. 24, 2024. Learn more about this engaging 2024 Litchfield Ducks Unlimited evening.

Bring your trivia A-game to the Madison County Firemen's Hall in Collinsville, IL, for a fun-filled Madison County CAC Trivia Night! on Feb. 24, 2024, and enjoy a night of brain-teasers and camaraderie.

Create cherished memories at the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council 1143 in Edwardsville, IL, during the 9th Annual Father-Daughter Dance on Feb. 24, 2024, where fathers and daughters can enjoy an evening of dinner and dancing.

Edwardsville's The Ink House is the place to be on Feb. 24, 2024, for the JSC Hearts All-In Casino Night, an event filled with casino games and prizes that supports local philanthropic efforts.

Come down to the ALTON VFW in Alton, IL, to groove to the tunes of the TRAGG Band on Feb. 24, 2024, as they perform your favorite dance hits at a night with no cover charge and open to the public.

Experience the enchantment of the outdoors under the full moon at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, with a Moonlight Hike on Feb. 24, 2024, guided through the preserve's nocturnal beauty.

Get ready to rock with the energetic performance of WHP at the Ranch House in Godfrey, IL. The event, titled WHP @ Ranch House!, promises to be a lively evening of music and fun on Feb. 24, 2024.

Events on Feb. 25, 2024

On February 25, 2024, adventure enthusiasts will gather at Belly of the Beast VI at Bing Field Paintball & Airsoft Park in Alton, IL. This thrilling event promises to immerse participants in a high-stakes mission, where elite soldiers are tasked with dismantling a coalition of terrorist groups in a daring campaign to strike at the heart of danger.

Step into a powerful time machine at Jacoby Arts Center from 11 AM until 4 PM as the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition continues its showing.

Additionally, on the same day in Alton, IL, the ALTON LITTLE THEATER will host the romantic comedy THE FOUR POSTER. Directed by Kevin Frakes, this heartwarming play invites audiences to witness the ebb and flow of a couple's 35-year marriage, capturing the laughter, trials, and timeless beauty of their enduring love.

