Featured

Get ready for a nostalgic journey with the Alton Little Theater Presents: THE FOUR POSTER. From February 16th to 25th, the Alton Little Theater will stage a heartfelt story that chronicles the highs and lows of a 35-year marriage, all set within the room that housed their four-poster bed. Witness the laughter, tears, quarrels, and endearments of this couple's life together, and be reminded of the enduring beauty of lifelong love.

Step back in time and view a piece of history with the Autographed Abraham Lincoln Letter On Display! On February 17, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton will showcase a letter penned by Abraham Lincoln himself. This letter, which predates his presidency, is addressed to Alton's own Simeon Ryder. Along with the letter, other Lincoln memorabilia will be exhibited, including a china cup and saucer rumored to belong to Mary Todd Lincoln. Historian Tom Emery will also present a lecture on Lincoln's ties to Alton, enhancing the already rich historical context of the event.

The Riverbend community is in for a historical treat with Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part II: Abraham Lincoln in Alton with Tom Emery. On February 17, 2024, author and historian Tom Emery will delve into the fascinating connections between Abraham Lincoln and Alton. Learn about Lincoln's legal endeavors, his support for local railroads, and his associations with figures like the Lovejoys. Emery's acclaimed book, Lincoln in Alton, highlights these stories and more, earning recognition from the Illinois State Historical Society. Be sure to reserve your spot for this illuminating discussion!

Mark your calendars for a charming evening at the Daddy Daughter Dance on February 17th from 6:00 - 8:30 PM at North Elementary School in Godfrey. Fathers, uncles, grandfathers, and brothers are invited to lead their little ladies onto the dance floor, celebrating a night of music, fun, and cherished memories. Make sure to dress up and dance the night away at this heartwarming event.

Get ready to rock with the return of Number4Combo LIVE at the VFW Post 1308 in Alton. On February 17, 2024, from 7-11 PM, enjoy the vibrant sounds of one of the best local bands. Bring your dancing shoes and groove on one of the area's finest dance floors. It's set to be an electrifying night of music that you won't want to miss!

Join the fun at the AAA Music Trivia night on February 17, 2024, hosted by the Alton Athletic Association. Test your music knowledge, compete with friends, and enjoy an evening of trivia excitement. Don't forget to reserve your table early for this much-anticipated annual event that's sure to bring some friendly competition and lots of laughs.

Come together with the community for the monthly Pancake Breakfast event at VFW Post 1308 in Alton, every third Sunday from 9 AM to 12 PM. For $10 a plate, enjoy a delicious breakfast spread of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. This delightful morning supports both the VFW and Scout Troop 1, ensuring that you start your day off right with good food and good deeds.

Events on Feb. 16, 2024

For those interested in the majestic flight of the national bird, don't miss Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Days at the Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, IL, where you can learn all about the winter habits of these powerful birds.

Cinema enthusiasts and history buffs will be thrilled with the Rustin: Special Screening at NGC in Alton, IL, which tells the riveting story of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, a figure who inspired many, including photographer Robert J. Ellison.

Showcase your talent or enjoy others performing at Open Mic Night at Maeva's Coffee in Alton, IL – a night of diverse and entertaining acts.

Get moving and grooving with Line Dancing at River Bend Yoga in Alton, IL, where you can learn modern line dances and have fun.

For a nocturnal adventure, join the Family Friendly Owl Prowl at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, and meet real-life owls while learning about their habitat.

Wrap up your week with laughter at Live ComedySportz Match - Fridays at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO, for an improv comedy match that's sure to entertain.

Fish Frys

Riverbender.com has created the Ulitmate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

Events on Feb. 17, 2024

Parents with little ones can join the Saturday Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers event at the same Niedringhaus Building, for an engaging session full of stories, songs, and playtime designed for children's development.

Nostalgia enthusiasts will not want to miss the Totally Rad Vintage Fest - St. Louis at Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL, a unique celebration of the 80s, 90s, and Y2K eras featuring vendors, an arcade, and a museum of relics from the past.

Outdoor adventure awaits at the Ice Jam at the Dam 2024 hosted by the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL, where visitors can experience the chill of winter along the Mississippi River with music, food, and education booths.

Eagle enthusiasts can sign up for Alton Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours to witness the majestic American Bald Eagles in their natural habitat, as expert guides lead you to the prime spots for eagle spotting.

Photography lovers should make their way to the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL, to see the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition, showcasing powerful images from the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War.

Roll for adventure at the Dungeons & Dragons sessions at the Wood River Public Library in Wood River, IL, with special sessions for different age groups to explore the world of tabletop role-playing.

The Jacoby Arts Center also features Unfiltered Lens- Exhibition Opening Ceremony, an opening celebration of local black artists and the Civil Rights Movement through the photographic lens of Robert J. Ellison.

Knitting and crochet enthusiasts can join the All Wound Up workshop at the Johnson Road Branch in Granite City, IL, where they can learn and practice their yarn crafting skills.

The Alton community can have a fun night out at the Paw-Zle-Ooze event at the Owl's Club, which includes a puzzle tournament, free drinks, popcorn, and door prizes.

Couples and singles alike are invited to the HONEYSUCKLE LOVE event at BREAD OF LIFE CHURCH in Alton, IL, for an evening of soulful music, acting, and a discussion panel on Love and Marriage.

The Pentecostals in Troy, IL, are hosting a special event for Celebrating Black History Month with Bishop Jason Brewer as the speaker to honor the rich history and contributions of the black community.

Support the entrepreneurial spirit of the Riverbend region by participating in the Trivia Night Supporting Riverbend CEO at the Best Western Premier in Alton, IL, where you can enjoy a competitive night of trivia, and win cash prizes.

Fans of the wizarding world won't want to miss the Harry Potter Trivia Night! at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, which promises to be a magical evening of trivia and silent auctions to support the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life Riverbend.

Get your thinking caps ready for a Trivia Night for Sacred Spaces of CARE at the Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey, IL, where teams can enjoy a fun night while supporting a noble cause.

Music enthusiasts can chill out at Levi & McAtee on the B&H Patio at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, for an evening of live music and great company.

Classical music lovers can enjoy a performance by the talented Michael Poll - Classical Guitarist at The 560 Music Center in University City, MO, where he will present a program featuring works from his album ‘7-String Bach’.

Wrap up your evening with the Fleetwood Family Debut @ Conservatory!, as they perform for the first time at the Conservatory in Alton, IL, where you can enjoy local art and good vibes.

Events on Feb. 18, 2024

On February 18, 2024, the Jericho Prayer Walk will take place at the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, IL, where participants will gather to sing, pray, and walk in a display of faith and unity.

At the ALTON LITTLE THEATER in Alton, IL, the romantic comedy THE FOUR POSTER will delight audiences with evening and matinee performances showcasing the laughter, sorrows, and beauty of 35 years of marriage.

The Hatheway Hall on the LCCC Campus in Godfrey, IL, will host an enchanting afternoon with the An Afternoon of Musical Pops | ASO Concert, featuring classics from The Sound of Music, Swan Lake Overture, and Phantom of the Opera, with special performances by the Alton Youth Symphony.

Godfrey's Bakers & Hale will come alive with the sounds of R&N LIVE, where the talented duo Rogers & Nienhaus will provide an evening of great music, drinks, and an amazing atmosphere.

