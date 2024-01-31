Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further! From book sales to live music, there's an event for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are into crafting, gaming, or learning, our community has a variety of events that promise to brighten your weekend. For a full event listing, be sure to visit riverbender.com/events.

If you're feeling crafty, the Community Sewing Project invites teens to team up with X’s and Sews for a heartwarming sewing project. Whether you're skilled with a needle or just want to lend a helping hand, your efforts will provide comfort to those in need through handmade blankets, hats, gloves, and scarves.

Ready for some toe-tapping music? The Harvest Drive Band LIVE @ Post 1308 is set to deliver an exhilarating performance full of Country Blues and Southern Rock vibes. Grab your friends and head to Alton VFW Post 1308 for a night of live music and dancing!

Feeling lucky? Don't miss the Alton Area Mouse Races! Organized by the Alton Area Optimist Club, this quirky and thrilling event promises an unforgettable evening. With complimentary beverages and the spirit of competition, you're in for a night of fun and laughter.

Join the community in supporting a good cause at the Benefit For Mark Taylor. Mark's journey of recovery after a serious accident is inspiring, and this benefit event, featuring live music by The Stubblefield Band and Outlaw Opry, is your chance to show solidarity and contribute to his recovery.

For those with scientific curiosity, S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits are available for grades 2-6 at the Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City. Pick up a kit with supplies and instructions to explore the fascinating world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math at home.

If coffee and networking are your ideal way to start the day, then LBB: Coffee & Connections at LuciAnna's Pastries in Alton is the place to be. Women in the workforce can enjoy open discussions on current topics and make new connections.

Celebrate a milestone with The Sunshine Boutique Turns 1! in Jerseyville. Enjoy sales, a gift basket raffle, and more as the boutique marks its first year in business.

Join the RV & Camper Show at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville for the latest in recreational vehicles. Admission is just $5, with discounts for veterans and active military. Details at RV & Camper Show.

