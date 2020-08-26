ALTON - 85 million Americans, per the National Pet Owners Survey (2019-20), own at least one pooch. For the past 16 years, National Dog Day has been a day to celebrate America’s love for our canines and has been stirring within the public a reason to be grateful for the unadulterated, unfiltered, and often unbridled, love we receive from our pups each day.

Yesterday, people across the nation celebrated their relationships with their furry friends with online posts, videos, walks, car rides, treats, grooming days, and even dog-park parties. Alton resident Catherine Wright recently added to her family a 120-pound Bernese Mountain Dog named Tank who seems to follow her from the moment Cathie wakes up to the moment she goes to sleep. “My favorite thing about Tank is how happy he is to greet me,” says Cathie.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Russell Commons Park in Alton, there are approximately three acres of open land for our beloved hound(s) to explore including three dog runs with obstacles and a handful of less competitive play stations. With major chains like Petco and PetSmart in the area, some have taken the holiday as a reason to shower their tail-wagging associates with treats, toys, and baths, and the city of Alton has no shortage of groomers for our four-legged loved ones.

Here at RiverBender.com we’re curious about how our readers celebrated the holiday commemorating their fuzzy family members:

Riverbender Wants to Know, How Did You Celebrate National Dog Day? Went for a car ride, or a walk at a park, or around the neighborhood Purchased a special treat or bone for my dog Posted pictures of my dog on social media Had a puppy party with other dogs from my neighborhood or friend group Took my dog for a spa day Forgot this was a holiday

Founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, National Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26th. The day began as a way to help the public understand how much “man’s best friend” is actually in need. Millions of dogs are euthanized each year for a litany of reasons and Colleen suggests that before purchasing pure-bred dogs, which often come from puppy mills and unlicensed breeders, that we look into dog rescues and animal shelters. “All a dog wants to do is love you and be loved by you,” Paige writes on her website, nationaldogday.com. In the Alton area, there are three animal shelters and pet rescue locations to visit before spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a purebred pet. Click here to find your next pet in the Riverbender.com Classifieds, or click here to learn more about available adoptions at Alton Area Animal Aid Association.

More like this: