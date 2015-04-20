Edwardsville Community Unit School District recognizes long-term employees, others at special ceremony Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville Community Unit School District each year recognizes 25-year employees and other award winners on a special evening. The recent District 7 awards banquet recognized 25-year employees: Katherine Boyd, Carol Clawson, Deborah Gray, Carol Kohlfeld, Sally McLauchlan, Lesandra Shaw, Nancy Swiecicki and Connie Vaitekunas. CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE EVENT: Edwardsville recognizes staff at awards banquet Good Apple Award winners were: Cassens Julie Podshadley Lesley Roderick Lauri Lankford Columbus Janice Barton Stephanie Durell Mary Contratto Glen Carbon Lyndsey Schelp Angela Zywicki Stephanie Tallon Goshen Angela Rukavina Troy Dinkheller Emily Klingensmith Hamel Arthur Byrd Matt Sidarous Sarah Latina Leclaire Kim Cottrell Sarah Brown Tim Allen Midway Bobbi Blackwell Nicole Mathews Stephanie Lobbig Nelson Jeri Cullen Bridget Steiner Christy Wilkinson Woodland Matt Morrow Jenny Mulvihill Jamie Chrenka Worden Jane Pirok Vanessa Sims Kenny Wieseman Liberty Leonard Manly Chad Laughlin Liberty Relay for Life Lincoln Doug Burlingame Kim Bugger Camille Evans High School Bobby Mesina Deanne Voegele Article continues after sponsor message Scott and Connie Frick Hadley LeTosha Holeman Facilities Willis Wilson Those Who Excel Awards Student Support Person – Lisa Bohnestiehl Educational Service Personnel – Carolyn Lautner Community Volunteer – Natalie Thiems School Administrator Dr. Lynda Andre Classroom Teacher – Grace Bannon Team – EHS National Honor Society Extra Effort Awards Amy Macias Scott Hagin John Davin John Hentrich Tom Holloway Herman Shaw Mary Miller John Martin Jennifer Milburn Lesley Roderick Josh Fark Yvonne Hallemann Kelly Baird Shannon Leahy Mike McGarr Doug Allen Chad Lakatos Lori Compton Wendy Adams Adam Garrett Mark McKown Keith Morgan Kevin Paur Emily Smith Jennifer Brown Kristen Schindler Cyndi Herndon Megan Mulcahy Jeff Lattimore Katie Sok Gardner Holland Chelsey Richter Dan Morrisey Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard and her group provided the entertainment for the evening. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip