Edwardsville Community Unit School District each year recognizes 25-year employees and other award winners on a special evening.

The recent District 7 awards banquet recognized 25-year employees: Katherine Boyd, Carol Clawson, Deborah Gray, Carol Kohlfeld, Sally McLauchlan, Lesandra Shaw, Nancy Swiecicki and Connie Vaitekunas.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE EVENT:

Edwardsville recognizes staff at awards banquet

 

Good Apple Award winners were:

Cassens

Julie Podshadley

Lesley Roderick

Lauri Lankford

Columbus

Janice Barton

Stephanie Durell

Mary Contratto

Glen Carbon

Lyndsey Schelp

Angela Zywicki

Stephanie Tallon

Goshen

Angela Rukavina

Troy Dinkheller

Emily Klingensmith

Hamel

Arthur Byrd

Matt Sidarous

Sarah Latina

Leclaire

Kim Cottrell

Sarah Brown

Tim Allen

Midway

Bobbi Blackwell

Nicole Mathews

Stephanie Lobbig

Nelson

Jeri Cullen

Bridget Steiner

Christy Wilkinson

Woodland

Matt Morrow

Jenny Mulvihill

Jamie Chrenka

Worden

Jane Pirok

Vanessa Sims

Kenny Wieseman

Liberty

Leonard Manly

Chad Laughlin

Liberty Relay for Life

Lincoln

Doug Burlingame

Kim Bugger

Camille Evans

High School

Bobby Mesina

Deanne Voegele

Article continues after sponsor message

Scott and Connie Frick

Hadley

LeTosha Holeman

Facilities

Willis Wilson

Those Who Excel Awards

Student Support Person – Lisa Bohnestiehl

Educational Service Personnel – Carolyn Lautner

Community Volunteer – Natalie Thiems

School Administrator Dr. Lynda Andre

Classroom Teacher – Grace Bannon

Team – EHS National Honor Society

Extra Effort Awards

Amy Macias

Scott Hagin

John Davin

John Hentrich

Tom Holloway

Herman Shaw

Mary Miller

John Martin

Jennifer Milburn

Lesley Roderick

Josh Fark

Yvonne Hallemann

Kelly Baird

Shannon Leahy

Mike McGarr

Doug Allen

Chad Lakatos

Lori Compton

Wendy Adams

Adam Garrett

Mark McKown

Keith Morgan

Kevin Paur

Emily Smith

Jennifer Brown

Kristen Schindler

Cyndi Herndon

Megan Mulcahy

Jeff Lattimore

Katie Sok

Gardner Holland

Chelsey Richter

Dan Morrisey

Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard and her group provided the entertainment for the evening.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Granite City Woman Crowned Miss Illinois Juneteenth 2023

3 days ago - RBGA Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Sep 26, 2023 - High School Student Kaylee Finazzo Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

Jul 6, 2023 - Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarships

Sep 27, 2023 - Singer Stephanie Mills & Actress Kym Whitley Headline STL Salute to Women Gala

Related Video:

Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education Holds Third Open Forum on Superintendent Search

 