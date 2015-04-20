Edwardsville Community Unit School District recognizes long-term employees, others at special ceremony
Edwardsville Community Unit School District each year recognizes 25-year employees and other award winners on a special evening.
The recent District 7 awards banquet recognized 25-year employees: Katherine Boyd, Carol Clawson, Deborah Gray, Carol Kohlfeld, Sally McLauchlan, Lesandra Shaw, Nancy Swiecicki and Connie Vaitekunas.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE EVENT:
Edwardsville recognizes staff at awards banquet
Good Apple Award winners were:
Cassens
Julie Podshadley
Lesley Roderick
Lauri Lankford
Columbus
Janice Barton
Stephanie Durell
Mary Contratto
Glen Carbon
Lyndsey Schelp
Angela Zywicki
Stephanie Tallon
Goshen
Angela Rukavina
Troy Dinkheller
Emily Klingensmith
Hamel
Arthur Byrd
Matt Sidarous
Sarah Latina
Leclaire
Kim Cottrell
Sarah Brown
Tim Allen
Midway
Bobbi Blackwell
Nicole Mathews
Stephanie Lobbig
Nelson
Jeri Cullen
Bridget Steiner
Christy Wilkinson
Woodland
Matt Morrow
Jenny Mulvihill
Jamie Chrenka
Worden
Jane Pirok
Vanessa Sims
Kenny Wieseman
Liberty
Leonard Manly
Chad Laughlin
Liberty Relay for Life
Lincoln
Doug Burlingame
Kim Bugger
Camille Evans
High School
Bobby Mesina
Deanne Voegele
Scott and Connie Frick
Hadley
LeTosha Holeman
Facilities
Willis Wilson
Those Who Excel Awards
Student Support Person – Lisa Bohnestiehl
Educational Service Personnel – Carolyn Lautner
Community Volunteer – Natalie Thiems
School Administrator Dr. Lynda Andre
Classroom Teacher – Grace Bannon
Team – EHS National Honor Society
Extra Effort Awards
Amy Macias
Scott Hagin
John Davin
John Hentrich
Tom Holloway
Herman Shaw
Mary Miller
John Martin
Jennifer Milburn
Lesley Roderick
Josh Fark
Yvonne Hallemann
Kelly Baird
Shannon Leahy
Mike McGarr
Doug Allen
Chad Lakatos
Lori Compton
Wendy Adams
Adam Garrett
Mark McKown
Keith Morgan
Kevin Paur
Emily Smith
Jennifer Brown
Kristen Schindler
Cyndi Herndon
Megan Mulcahy
Jeff Lattimore
Katie Sok
Gardner Holland
Chelsey Richter
Dan Morrisey
Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard and her group provided the entertainment for the evening.
More like this:
Related Video: