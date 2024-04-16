EAWR World Proud Of Jayden Ulrich's Quest To Be The Best At The University Of Louisville
April 16, 2024 11:54 AM April 16, 2024 12:01 PM
Listen to the story
LOUISVILLE, KY. - East Alton-Wood River head boys and girls track and field coach Russ Colona on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, reported that the Oilers' legendary shot put and discus thrower Jayden Ulrich continues to her quest to be the best.
Colona said on April 11, 2024, at a meet in California she let loose a throw of 64.29 meters which is 210’11”.
"To put this in perspective this throw puts is the top throw in the NCAA right now, a new school record, an ACC conference record, 8th all-time in NCAA history and 9th in the World standings," Colona said.
"She has already qualified for both shot and discus to go to the Olympic Trials. An incredible accomplishment for an incredible young lady. The EAWR world is especially proud of her.
"She has worked harder than any athlete that I have seen. She deserves all the accolades she gets."
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.