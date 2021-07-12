DraftKings At Casino Queen Announces August 2021 Listings And Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. ACCOMMODATIONS The hotel offers 157 comfortable guestrooms with spectacular views of the Gateway Arch, downtown St. Louis, in addition to a picturesque RV park. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, ice machines, an iron and ironing board, coffee maker, microwave and shuttle services. Some amenities may not be available due to state COVID-19 restrictions. DraftKings at Casino Queen’s full-service RV park comes complete with 140 sites to accommodate any size RV. Amenities include full hookups, pull-through parking, complimentary Wi-Fi, private bath and shower facilities, laundry facilities, barbecue areas and a playground for children. Discounted rates may be available for extended stay and Good Sam members. CASINO & PLAYER PROMOTIONS DraftKings at Casino Queen’s casino spans 38,000 square feet and incudes 980 machines and 29 table games including blackjack, roulette, craps, Mississippi Stud, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas hold ’em and more. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting. Casino Queen’s guest loyalty rewards program, Royalty Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to DraftKings at Casino Queen. Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Promotions Lucky Numbers Monday through Thursday in August, Royalty Rewards members may earn one free lucky number pick per day and those who earn 200 same-day base points may earn a second pick each day. Lucky number selection will take place at 5 p.m. on Fridays. Members can win the progressive by matching all five balls. The progressive starts at $5,000 in Royal Free Play and increases each week by $5,000 if not won. If members match four balls, they win $500 in Royal Free Play; matching three balls has a prize of $50 in Royal Free Play; two balls will win $10 in Royal Free Play; one ball match will win $5 in Royal Free Play; and zero matching balls wins no prize. 2X Tier Credits From 8 a.m. – midnight on Mondays in August, Royalty Rewards members may swipe their card at a promotional kiosk to claim 2X tier credits. Reeling Rewards Kiosk Giveaway From 8 a.m. – midnight on Tuesdays in August, Royalty Rewards members who earn 50 same-day base points may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a promotional kiosk for the chance to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Giveaway From 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, Royalty Rewards members may win a National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day gift from Hot Box Cookies. Gifts are limited to the first 500 Royalty Rewards members who redeem. Girl Scout Cookie Giveaway From 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 18 and 25, Royalty Rewards members may win a box of Girl Scout cookies. Cookie giveaways include Thin Mints on Wednesday, Aug. 11; Do-Si-Dos on Wednesday, Aug. 18; and Trefoils on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Gifts are limited to the first 1,000 Royalty Rewards members who redeem each day. $180K Barrel Bash From 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturdays in August, five winners will be selected hourly to pick a ball out of a barrel and win up to $5,000 in Royal Free Play.

Royalty Rewards members may earn one entry for every point earned on slot machines or for every $10 of Theoretical on table games monthly beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

From 8 a.m. on Sundays through 11:59 p.m. on Fridays, Royalty Rewards members may earn points multipliers. Ruby members will receive 2X points normally earned; Emerald members will receive 3X points normally earned; Diamond members may receive 4X the points normally earned; and Crown members may receive 5X the points normally earned. Sunday Funday Mystery Multiplier From 8 a.m. – midnight on Sundays in August, all Royalty Rewards members may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at any promotional kiosk to receive a mystery multiplier. Some restrictions apply. Summer Nights Facebook Promotion From Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 20, Royalty Rewards members may comment and tag a friend on DraftKings at Casino Queen's Summer Night Facebook post for a chance to win a night out in St. Louis, along with a $150 gift card to Carmine's Steak House and two St. Louis Wheel passes. Both the Royalty Rewards member and friend must follow DraftKings at Casino Queen on Facebook to qualify. One winner will be randomly selected and announced on the DraftKings at Casino Queen's Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. Give Us Your Email Every day in August, any valid email address entered will be sent an invitation to win up to $100 in Royal Free Play. Some restrictions apply. Fab 50 From 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Thursdays in August, all Royalty Rewards members over 50 years old who earn 10 same-day base points may swipe their player's card at any promotional kiosk for a chance to win up to $500 in Royal Free Play, bonus points and more. Article continues after sponsor message New Member Kiosk Promo All new Royalty Rewards members may swipe their card on the date of sign up to play a free kiosk game to win up to $1,000 in Royal Free Play. Birthday Free Play Any player may swipe their Royalty Rewards card at a kiosk on their birthday to receive a Royal Free Play. FOOD & BEVERAGE Deli & Chips Deli & Chips, DraftKings at Casino Queen's casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection pastries and entrees for breakfast, including bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast burritos; breakfast platter with eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; and more. Lunch and dinner offerings include a variety of salads, sandwiches made fresh daily, filling sides and more, including Buffalo chicken wrap, cheeseburger, meatball parmesan sandwich and more. Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. BARS & LOUNGES QBAR Located on the casino floor, QBAR offers beers, a full bar and monthly drink specials. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. MEETINGS & EVENTS Groups hosting their event at DraftKings at Casino Queen will benefit from more than 5,200 square feet of flexible meeting space. Each venue may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus, making DraftKings at Casino Queen ideal for any type of meeting or special event. Queen's Court The 812-square-foot Queen's Court is an ideal small business gathering space that can accommodate up to 25 guests. Cypress Room The Cypress Room is an intimate 958-square-foot space that can accommodate up to 56 guests for smaller group functions. Imperial Hall Ballroom The Imperial Hall Ballroom is a spacious 3,469-square-foot space that boasts spectacular views of Downtown St. Louis, sure to impress guests. This spacious venue can accommodate up to 250 guests and may be configured to include a stage and dance floor, making it an ideal setting to host a wedding ceremony, reception or other exciting gathering.