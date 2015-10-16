1. Cindy Kirbach of Upper Alton Baptist Church rings a bell as Margarette Trushel, executive director of Oasis Women's Center in Alton, reads the names of domestic violence victims in Madison County during the past year during a Domestic Violence memorial service held Thursday evening in Alton Memorial Hospital's Healing Garden. The 11th annual memorial service was sponsored by the Third Judicial Circuit Court Family Violence Prevention Council, Alton Memorial Hospital, Oasis Women's Center, the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims Care Unit, the YWCA of Alton, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and Refuge.

2. Alison Neace, music director of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton, sings "Sweet Hour of Prayer" accompanied by harpist Amy Camie during the domestic violence memorial Thursday evening at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: