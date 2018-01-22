Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - A beloved local business was burglarized sometime before opening Monday morning, the Alton Police Department confirmed.

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said Schwegel's Grocery Store, located at 901 Alby, was burglarized. She said reports are still being finalized, so information is limited regarding the incident at this time. She did not state how the intruders made entry, but the glass pane at the store's entrance was missing as of Monday morning at 11:45, so the suspect or suspects may have made entry by breaking that glass.

Hejna could not release any data regarding possible suspects or motives at this time. More details should be available later Monday afternoon or Tuesday.

