ALTON - A crash caused a lane to be blocked on Broadway at Come In Place in Alton around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The initial scanner call said one of the vehicles was on fire and the Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department were dispatched. The Alton Fire Department said there was no fire, but what was observed was likely "steam" from one of the vehicles after the collision.

The Alton Fire Department Ambulance team treated a person at the scene, but there was no transportation to a hospital. The crash provided the lane blockage, but it appeared no one was seriously injured.

The Alton Fire Department cleaned debris from the accident and Alton Police directed traffic.

