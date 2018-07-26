EDWARDSVILLE - Construction continues at a heavy pace on the exterior and other components of the new Marriott Complex Suites Hotel.

Windows are in place and much progress is being made on the new hotel’s exterior.

The City of Edwardsville has been told the hotel is expected to be completed sometime in September, but a definite date has not been announced. City of Edwardsville Economic Development Director Walt Williams said said the hotel will have a big impact for the city. He said the hotel will be located in a prime spot next to restaurants, the high school and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, where it likely will be utilized a considerable amount.

Jason Plummer of R.L.P. Development said earlier the hotel is expected to have 92 rooms and the rooms will be “a little larger than standard hotel rooms.”

Marriott Hotel Suites are located throughout North America in more than 2,200 locations. The suites typically provide room to work more efficiently and have convenient and must-have amenities. Those include complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast as well as 24-hour markets with food and snacks, business centers, a fitness center and pool.

