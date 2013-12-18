Concert Event is Part of WLCA’s 89 Hours of Christmas 2013
Join WLCA 89.9-FM at the Riverbender.com Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 21 for a concert event as part of this year’s 89 Hours of Christmas.
The all-ages show will feature local bands Avenue (facebook.com/ave.tunes), River City Sound (facebook.com/RiverCitySound) and 89 Hours of Christmas veterans Equal Squeeze (facebook.com/equalsqueeze). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
|
Above, Equal Squeeze;
DJs will play on the venue’s lower level from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tickets are available at the door for $10 each. All proceeds will benefit the Riverbender.com Community Center, while donations from local businesses will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.
“This concert is going to be a great time, seeing three bands and 8 DJs for $10, and helping the community,” said WLCA Promotions Director and Radio Broadcasting student Samantha Schubert.
Tune into the 16th annual 89 Hours of Christmas on WLCA 89.9-FM, beginning Dec. 19, with this year’s hosts, Music Director Zac Coffman and Business Manager Brooke McAteer, both radio broadcasting students at Lewis and Clark.
T-shirts and special prizes will be given out throughout the broadcast.
The money raised during the event will benefit a group of at least 50 members of the Boys and Girls Club, who use a portion of the proceeds gathered from sponsors and listener donations for a Christmas shopping spree. In addition, as much as $4,500 has been donated to the Boys' and Girls' Clubs’ general fund each year.
Station Manager Mike Lemons estimates that more than $75,000 has been raised to benefit the organization over the past 16 years.
