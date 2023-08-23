CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, ROXANA 0: Civic Memorial received braces (two goals each) from Talan Miller and Tyler Wilson, while Tyler Mills, Joey Payne and Josh Teems also scored as CM won their season opener 7-0 at Roxana's Norman Lewis Field.

Jacob Beckley assisted twice for the Eagles, while A.J. Garrett, Kale McMichael, Mills and Reed Wallace also assisted on the goals. Devyn Ambrose and Brendyn Cox shared the clean sheet without making a save in goal.

CM opens its season up at 1-0-0, while the Shells are now 1-1-0.