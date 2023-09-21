GODFREY - Illinois American Water announced the boil order that was issued for Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah, Chautauqua and Jersey County Rural Water Company (sale for resale) has been lifted.

Impacted customers received a call from Illinois American Water on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to notify them.

Terry Mackin, who handles external communications for Illinois American, explained why the boil order was necessary on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

"A boil water order [was] issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued," Macklin said.

