­GODFREY – After taking 2020 off for the pandemic, cyclists from across the region gathered at Lewis and Clark Community College Sept. 11-12 for Bike MS: Gateway Getaway 2021.

In this year’s event, 1,029 participants raised $922,560 to fight multiple sclerosis. Participants enjoyed scenic views of the Mississippi River and the peaceful rural countryside on their 25, 50, 75, or 100-mile journey.

For more information on Bike MS, please call (855) 372-1331, email fundraisingsupport@mssociety.org or visit mssociety.donordrive.org.