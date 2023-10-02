BETHALTO - Junior Bella Thien has been an aggressive hitter and server this year for the Civic Memorial girls' volleyball team, head coach Kristie Ochs says.

Ochs believes the junior is hitting her stride and is showing more confidence every day in her play.

"Bella is emerging as a team leader," the coach added. "She is a fantastic overall athlete and can also score quickly."

Bella is a Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

Bella is an outstanding softball player for Civic Memorial in the spring.

"She is driven to succeed," Coach Ochs said. "She really wants to see this team improve and overpower some of the other teams. She works really hard in the front row as a middle blocker in her rotations."

Congrats to Bella Thien for her selection as Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

