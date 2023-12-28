CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced an agreement with Castle Concrete Construction, Inc. (Castle) to pay $76,101.16 to resolve claims that the company unlawfully deducted wages from workers’ paychecks and failed to compensate an employee for time spent transporting other workers to and from worksites.

“Any company doing business in our state must follow laws that require workers to be compensated for the hours they work without unauthorized pay deductions,” Raoul said. “I am committed to enforcing laws that protect Illinois workers and support law-abiding businesses.”

In 2021, Castle began making unauthorized deductions from its employees’ wages. Castle also failed to pay one of its employees for the time he spent driving the company truck to and from job sites and working in Castle’s facility.

Raoul and Castle executed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance resolving an investigation by the Attorney General’s office into the company. Under the agreement, workers will receive all the money unlawfully deducted from their wages along with damages, and the company driver will receive payment for uncompensated travel time. In addition to the monetary settlement, Castle agreed to cease taking deductions from its employees’ wages and compensate workers for all hours they work.

Assistant Attorney General Jack Cramer and Bureau Chief Alvar Ayala handled the case for Raoul’s Workplace Rights Bureau.

Attorney General Raoul’s Workplace Rights Bureau protects and advances the employment rights of all Illinois residents, particularly the state’s most vulnerable residents and immigrant populations. The bureau investigates and litigates cases involving serious or persistent wage law violations or other significant employment practices, and monitors and proposes legislation concerning labor and employment issues.

Attorney General Raoul encourages workers who wish to file a complaint about an employer’s practices to call the Workplace Rights Hotline at 1-844-740-5076 or visit the Attorney General’s website.

