Closings and Cancellations

Schools Alton School District 11, E-Learning Day

Alton Catholic Children’s Home, E-Learning Day

Bethalto School District 8 Schools, E-Learning Day

Brussels School District 42, E-Learning Day

Bunker Hill School District, Closed

CALC - Alton, Closed

Cahokia District 187, Closed

Carlinville District 1, E-Learning Day

Collinsville School District 10, E-Learning Day

Dupo District 196, Closed

East Alton-Wood River District 14, E-Learning Day

East St. Louis District 189, E-Learning Day

Edwardsville School District 7 Schools, E-Learning Day

Gillespie School District 7, Closed

Granite City School District #9, E-Learning Day

Greenfield CUSD 10, Closed

Highland Community District 5, Closed

Hope Learning Academy Edwardsville, Closed

Jersey School District #100, Closed

Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, Closed

Riverbend Head Start, Alton, Closed

Roxana School District 1 Schools, Closed

Southwestern School District 9 Schools, Closed

Staunton School District 6, E-Learning

Triad Community District 2, E-Learning

William Bedell ARC School, Wood River, E-Learning Day

William Bedell ARC School, Wood River, E-Learning Day

Wood River Hartford District 15, E-Learning Day