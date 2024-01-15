If you have a cancellation because of the winter storm, email news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930 and they will be immediately published.

Closings and Cancellations

Schools

  • Alton School District 11, E-Learning Day

  • Alton Catholic Children’s Home, E-Learning Day

  • Bethalto School District 8 Schools, E-Learning Day

  • Brussels School District 42, E-Learning Day

  • Bunker Hill School District, Closed

  • CALC - Alton, Closed

  • Cahokia District 187, Closed

  • Carlinville District 1, E-Learning Day

  • Collinsville School District 10, E-Learning Day

  • Dupo District 196, Closed

  • East Alton-Wood River District 14, E-Learning Day

  • East St. Louis District 189, E-Learning Day

  • Edwardsville School District 7 Schools, E-Learning Day

  • Gillespie School District 7, Closed

  • Granite City School District #9, E-Learning Day

  • Greenfield CUSD 10, Closed

  • Highland Community District 5, Closed

  • Hope Learning Academy Edwardsville, Closed

  • Jersey School District #100, Closed

  • Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, Closed

  • Riverbend Head Start, Alton, Closed

  • Roxana School District 1 Schools, Closed

  • Southwestern School District 9 Schools, Closed

  • Staunton School District 6, E-Learning

  • Triad Community District 2, E-Learning

  • William Bedell ARC School, Wood River, E-Learning Day

  • Wood River Hartford District 15, E-Learning Day

 