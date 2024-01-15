Closings and Cancellations
If you have a cancellation because of the winter storm, email news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930 and they will be immediately published.
Schools
- Alton School District 11, E-Learning Day
Alton Catholic Children’s Home, E-Learning Day
Bethalto School District 8 Schools, E-Learning Day
Brussels School District 42, E-Learning Day
Bunker Hill School District, Closed
CALC - Alton, Closed
Cahokia District 187, Closed
Carlinville District 1, E-Learning Day
Collinsville School District 10, E-Learning Day
Dupo District 196, Closed
East Alton-Wood River District 14, E-Learning Day
East St. Louis District 189, E-Learning Day
Edwardsville School District 7 Schools, E-Learning Day
Gillespie School District 7, Closed
Granite City School District #9, E-Learning Day
Greenfield CUSD 10, Closed
Highland Community District 5, Closed
Hope Learning Academy Edwardsville, Closed
Jersey School District #100, Closed
Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, Closed
Riverbend Head Start, Alton, Closed
Roxana School District 1 Schools, Closed
Southwestern School District 9 Schools, Closed
Staunton School District 6, E-Learning
Triad Community District 2, E-Learning
William Bedell ARC School, Wood River, E-Learning Day
Wood River Hartford District 15, E-Learning Day