EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department received a fire call in the 300 block of Job Street in East Alton at 3:27 p.m. and was on the scene by 3:29 p.m. to face an intense blaze that already occupied half the home.

Immediately, a box alarm was activated and Wood River, Rosewood Heights, Alton and Godfrey Fire responded the scene and Roxana covered East Alton’s fire station.

The firefighters fought the fire valiantly and contained the fire, which did spread briefly to a home next door that was under construction. Both structures were empty and firefighters did primary and secondary searches and no one was located within either home.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but the Illinois State Fire Marshal and East Alton Police Department are doing an investigation into the fire.

“We arrived within two minutes,” East Alton Fire Chief Rodney Palmer said. “When we arrived the whole back half of the house was well involved and by the time we got to it it was also kicking out the front.”

The various departments greatly helped one another with the heat and intense fire, Palmer said. The firefighters teamed together to extinguish the blaze as quickly as they could, saving the second house with their efforts.

“The reason we have box alarm cards is a way to keep fire fighters safe,” Palmer said. “The neighboring departments work very well together.”

