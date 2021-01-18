Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Alton School District Has Several Teachers, School Board Member, Who Receive Illinois 'Those Who Excel Awards'

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
January 18, 2021 10:11 AM January 18, 2021 10:13 AM
Listen to the story

https://static.riverbender.com/media/1152113407-Teacher2.jpgALTON - Alton School District 11 had several recipients to Illinois “Those Who Excel Awards.”

Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner extended a salute to the following winners:

Early Childhood Teacher of the Year:

Kim Engelman - Eunice Smith

Award of Meritorious Service:

Erin Forrester - Lewis and Clark

Vivian Monckton - School Board Member

Kristen Saenz - North Cameron Reynolds-Youngman - AMS

Monckton, a school board member, congratulated the other winners and also did a tribute to the Alton School District 11 volunteers: “The Alton School District is blessed with so many wonderful volunteers - at so many levels - and we all work together - to provide education to our students! Also, we can’t forget our fabulous staff and administrators - we are a team."

