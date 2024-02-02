ALTON - A 19-year-old man from Alton has recently been charged with two felonies including vehicular invasion and robbery, according to recently filed Madison County Court documents.

Ashton M. Britt-Dwyer, 19, of Alton, was charged with vehicular invasion and robbery on Jan. 27, 2024. According to court documents, Britt-Dwyer allegedly entered into the interior of a Ford Fusion “by force” while the vehicle was occupied, “with the intent to commit a theft or felony.” He was additionally charged with robbery after taking a wallet and work bag from the same victim by use of force.

A petition to deny his pretrial release describes a physical altercation between Britt-Dwyer and the victim, who he allegedly attempted to pull out of their car before stealing their property and later admitting the crime to his mother.

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who approached the victim in her motor vehicle and reached through the window, attempting to grab her phone while in use.

“The victim pulled away, and the defendant opened the door and dragged the victim from her car. He then took her work bag and wallet and fled. He later admitted to his mother that he took the bag.”

Britt-Dwyer’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department. He faces a Class 1 felony for vehicular invasion and a Class 2 felony for robbery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

