ALTON - As the moving melody of "Pomp and Circumstance" rang throughout the gymnasium at Alton High School, the tune marked the end of an era for hundreds of students.

Family members, friends and classmates bid fairwell to Alton High's most recent class of graduates this Friday in their 148th Commencement Ceremony.

Beginning promptly at 7 p.m., hundreds of graduates, donned in red and silver regalia, poured into the gymnasium for the ceremony as their loved ones looked on in pride.

Following the presentation of the colors by the AFJROTC Color Guard, Orchestra Director Laura Plummer led a small group of musicians in a rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner." Eagle Scout David Witt recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the audience.

Ed Gray, President of the Board of Education and Mark Cappel, Superintendent of Schools, presented the Salutatorian and Valedictorian awards. Kassidy Funke was chosen as the Salutatorian and Alexander Basler readied himself for his speech as Valedictorian.

"Because of our years here at Alton High, we have the opportunity to make a lasting and positive impact on the world," Basler said in his address. "At least one of us is the next Bill Gates, and one of us is, unfortunately, the next Justin Bieber.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A famous song writer, but not the Biebs, once said, 'we all take different paths in life, but no matter where we go, we take a little of each other everywhere.

"Looking back, we have accomplished a lot over these four years, and although the future is uncertain, one thing we do know is that we will be able to accomplish more in life because of what high school has taught us: that hard work and determination are the keys to success, and diversity always makes us stronger, not weaker.

"It does not matter where you go, or what you do specifically, but it matters how you live your life, by showing respect to people, no matter their race, gender or religion, and by being honest by everything you do, you too can make a difference.

"Prepare to go into the world and always do the right thing."

As an act of remembrance for their fallen classmate, a silver gown and mortar board cap was placed along side a framed photograph of Courtney Hubbard in a chair in the front row of students. Hubbard died on Sept. 16 when he was taken off life support after being struck by a car in late August.

(CLICK ON LIST IMAGE TO VIEW IN FULL SIZE)

More like this: