ALTON - Alton Fire Department along with Alton Police Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash Saturday evening on Illinois Route 140 just east of Gordon Moore Park entrance.

When firefighters and police officers arrived, they noticed a car had run off the roadway and ended up in a small field. The victim was out of the vehicle and talking.

Firefighters treated the victim at the scene and that person refused to be transported to the hospital. Alton Police Department helped with traffic control.

Alton Police Department is investigating the accident.

