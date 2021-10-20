ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc.

The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191.

The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above women are photographed working on the beautification of downtown with their flower gardens.

Alton Community Service League expressed thanks for the continued support of their projects. Funds collected from the Christmas Wreath Raffle goes back into the community by grants allocated by ACSL.

