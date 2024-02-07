ROXANA - Aidan Briggs joined the Roxana Shells' illustrious 1,000-point career scoring club with the last shot of the game in Roxana’s 54-33 win over Civic Memorial at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.



Aidan, who is the son of Shells’ head coach Mark Briggs, scored 10 points on the night to allow him to reach 1,000 points, as Roxana led all the way through in their win over the Eagles. It was a special moment for Aidan Briggs, the Briggs family, and Roxana students and fans for him to get the 1,000th point on the last-second shot and there was a large on-the-court celebration afterward. The entire Roxana crowd and student body erupted in jubilation when he hit the historic mark.

Roxana head boys coach Mark Briggs was very pleased with his team's defensive effort against the Eagles. He said it was also a special moment to see his son, Aidan, hit the 1,000-point echelon and wonderful to have two players in recent days top the mark. Chris Walleck recently moved past the 1,000-point mark.

"Just the way we executed defensively was about as good as we have played all year long," Coach Briggs said. "We did a nice job identifying who their best players were. They have size but defensively our kids guarded their team well."

The Shells held leads of 7-5, 21-13, and 32-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring CM in the fourth quarter 20-12, going on to the win.

Walleck led the Shells with 20 points, Sean Maberry had 14 points, Evan Wells scored seven points, and Michael Silas had a single point.

Riley Lamb led the Eagles with 10 points, while Tanner Holkamp and August Frankford each scored six points, Charlie Kilpatrick had four points, and Jack Piening hit for three points.

Roxana is now 18-10, while CM goes to 11-17.

