GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police are on the look out for a man who grabbed the wallet out of an elderly man's pocket and attempted to steal a gold necklace from him.

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Glen Carbon Police Officers responded to Walmart Store (located at 400 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon), regarding a report of a stolen wallet. The responding officer interviewed the victim and determined an Aggravated Battery and Strong-Armed Robbery had occurred, Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said.

White said the victim was a 77-year-old white male. "He advised the officer the suspect had grabbed him and attempted to take the necklace off his neck by force," Lt. White said. "The suspect struck the victim in the chest. The elderly male fought back against the suspect.

"The suspect then grabbed the wallet out from the elderly male’s pocket and fled the scene."

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim described the suspect as:

Black male

Wearing a white tee shirt, tan pants, and Cardinal baseball cap

Thick build

Wearing a white mask

The suspect ran out of Walmart and got into a white SUV, Lt. White said.

"The suspect vehicle fled the area on Interstate 270 Westbound," he added. "The victim in the case was not injured. The identity of the victim is not being released out of respect of privacy."

A radio broadcast was issued to all Metro East and Saint Louis Area Departments to be on the lookout for the suspect.

Glen Carbon Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. If anyone has information or can identify the suspect, please contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

Attached are photos of the suspect and the vehicle he fled the scene in. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Buick Encore and was last seen in North County St. Louis.

More like this: