ALTON - A 75-year-old man on a very special mission for a children’s hospital in Illinois began his 153-mile journey at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton on Saturday.

Tom Brewer, a great-grandfather from Tremont, Illinois, began the final year of his four year journey to raise funds and awareness for OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois on Saturday, April 24 at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. Tom is full of spirit for his cause, which is dear to his heart and more fit than almost anyone else his age.

The ultimate objective of Tom’s Walk4CHOI is to walk a path that will mark a cross over the state of Illinois to bless and support the healthy development of young lives.

“I do the walk for a combination of things, first of all I wanted to help the kids at Children’s Hospital, but another big reason is I wanted to make people aware of what children’s hospital does for personal reasons in case any of my kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ever need their assistance.”

On his first day, Tom walked in a steady rain all morning and stopped at the Do Drop Inn on Illinois Route 109 for lunch. He said he had a great meal at the Do Drop Inn and the waitress donated to the walk.

After his first day, he said simply: “Eighteen miles down, 135 miles to go.”

Family members sometimes walk with Tom on his journey and are very supportive of his quest.

From the start, Tom’s mission has been to raise funds and awareness for OSF Children’s Hospital, the only full-service hospital for children in downstate Illinois. Donations from the 2021 walk will support The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer, helping kids thrive after a cancer diagnosis. This year, Tom’s challenge is to raise $20,000 in donations with matching funds applied to the first $7,500. The previous three years have raised a total of $47,000.

In 2018, Tom walked 128 miles from Rockford to OSF Children’s Hospital in Peoria. In year two, his trek started in Danville, covering 132 miles from the eastern part of the state. In 2020, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, Tom walked the 113 miles to the west, connecting to OSF HealthCare hospitals in Kewanee, Galesburg, and Monmouth.

Tom's wife, Stella, is very supportive during his walk time.

“I try to walk 15 miles a day,” he said. “I always walk facing traffic.”

This was Tom’s 15-day walk schedule (weather dependent):

Saturday, April 24: OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton to Jerseyville

?Sunday, April 25: Jerseyville to Carrollton?

Monday, April 26: Carrollton to White Hall?

Tuesday, April 27: Whitehall to Murrayville?

Wednesday, April 28: Murrayville to Jacksonville

Thursday, April 29: Jacksonville to Virginia

Friday, April 30: Virginia to Chandlerville?

Saturday, May 1: Chandlerville to Havana?

Tuesday, May 4 (following a two day break): Havana to Duck Creek (actual creek)?

Wednesday, May 5: Duck Creek to Kingston Mines

Thursday, May 6: Kingston Mines to Bartonville

Friday, May 7: Bartonville to Peoria (Civic Center)?

Saturday, May 8: OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Peoria – Noon

Supporters are welcome to join Tom for the last mile walk around the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois campus in Peoria.

Contributions to Tom’s Walk4CHOI can be made online or by mailing a check made out to OSF HealthCare Foundation, Attn: WALK4CHOI, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.

For more information on Tom’s WALK4CHOI and his walk progress, visit his Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/tomswalk4choi/

