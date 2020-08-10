Grace Sharich – Jersey Community High School, Graduation Class 2020Aslyn Keith – Alton High School, Graduation Class 2020Megan Bachman – Southwestern High School, Graduation Class 2020BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Grace Sharich, Tyler Gilbert, Megan Bachman, Kathleen Tierney and Aslyn Keith.

Grace Sharich is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to attend University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign to pursue a degree in Chemistry. Tyler Gilbert, a graduate of Roxana High School, plans to attend Illinois College and earn a degree in Sociology. Megan Bachman is a graduate of Southwestern High School. She plans to earn a degree in Art with a teacher certification from Murray State University. Kathleen Tierney, an East Alton Wood River High School graduate, plans to attend Illinois State University to earn a degree in Bilingual/Bicultural Elementary Education. Aslyn Keith is a graduate of Alton High School. She plans to attend Indiana State University to study Biology.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

Kathleen Tierney - East Alton Wood River High School, Graduation Class 2020 Tyler Gilbert – Roxana High School, Graduation Class 2020

More like this:

Jun 14, 2023 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Awards Five Local Students With $1,000 Scholarships

Sep 26, 2023 - High School Student Kaylee Finazzo Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

Sep 14, 2023 - Elise Noble Named JCHS Student Of The Month For September

Jun 5, 2023 - L&C Adult Education High School Graduation Set For June 8

Aug 25, 2023 - Meet L&C’s Newest Student Trustee – Melissa McKaig

Related Video:

Demolition of Macy's at Alton Square

Aerial Footage of Summit Street Damages and Repairs

 